Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a Monroe man on simple burglary and possession of a gun by a convicted felon last week after authorities received a complaint about the suspect stealing copper, brass and other metals from a closed down business on Southern Carbon Road.
Authorities deployed a boat in Wham Brake and found an abandoned boat on the bank near the business' fence where several pieces of copper tubing were lying inside the boat. The business' fence had a hole cut in it.
Once inside the building, deputies found a white male carrying a rifle and ordered him to the ground. The suspect was identified as Bryan Scott Abercrombie, 35, of 2140 Stubbs Vinson Road, Monroe.
During questioning, Abercrombie said he went to the building to steal copper and had visited the building during the past few weeks to take copper.
He was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on the above charges as well as on possession of a Schedule I drug.
