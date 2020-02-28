Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a Monroe man on suspicion of domestic abuse (aggravated battery) last week after authorities learned of a domestic disturbance at a home on Trichel Lane in Monroe.
The victim claimed her son, Derrick D. Holmes, 36, of 171 Trichel Lane, Monroe, was under the influence of an unknown substance and was throwing items and breaking them inside her home. At first she did not wish to pursue charges, according to the Sheriff's Office.
Later, the woman called again and claimed her son had struck her in the head.
Deputies observed evidence at the house consistent with the victim's testimony.
Holmes was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.