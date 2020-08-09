Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested two people on drug charges last week after authorities received a tip about possible drug sales or illegal drug activity at a house in Monroe.
Christopher Allen Nobles, 38, of 105 Lakeshore Drive, Monroe, told deputies he possessed Xanax and allowed authorities to search his house.
Inside the house, deputies also made contact with Millicent Dianne Nichols, 35, of 560 Deer Pin Road, Winnfield, who claimed she had “gray death,” or heroin, in her purse. Inside Nichols' purse, deputies found one gram of suspected heroin.
In a bedroom, deputies found three grams of methamphetamine. Nobles claimed ownership of the Xanax tablets but denied knowledge of the meth.
Nichols also denied knowledge of the meth.
Nichols was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on suspicion of possession of heroin and possession of meth. Nobles was booked on possession of Xanax and possession of meth.
