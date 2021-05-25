Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a Monroe woman on suspicion of cruelty to animals (misdemeanor) last week after authorities received a complaint about a dead dog on Keller Street.
The complainant told deputies he saw a puppy tied up to a fence, with a short leash, in the back yard next to his property. The complainant said he checked on the dog each day out of concern but ultimately found the dog was dead.
Deputies found the puppy, that it was not moving and its corpse had attracted flies.
The woman charged with caring for the dog that died was Terika Bell, 25, of 118 Leisure Drive, Monroe.
During questioning, Bell said she was not responsible for the dog but would take responsibility. Bell refused to give her name when asked by the deputy. She refused to say anything else.
Bell was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
