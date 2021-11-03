The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested Monroe Police Department Officer Timothy Miller on charges of aggravated battery and malfeasance in office in connection with Miller’s use of a Taser on a suspect during an arrest on Sept. 24.
The Sheriff’s Office investigated Miller’s actions at the request of the Monroe Police Department and made the arrest on Oct. 29.
“I support the hard work and dedication of our officers who devote their lives to ensuring the safety of ours, but I expect all officers to operate within the bounds of the law,” Mayor Friday Ellis said. “When officers step outside those bounds, they, like any other citizen, will be held accountable.”
Following Miller’s use of force on Sept. 24, MPD reviewed the body camera footage and notified Chief Victor Zordan of Miller’s use of force. Zordan notified OPSO of the incident and requested that OPSO conduct a full, independent criminal investigation into the matter. Officer Miller was placed on administrative leave on Sept. 27.
“Our police officers face difficult and challenging situations every time they put on the uniform and are forced to react in tense, evolving circumstances,” Zordan said. “The job is understandably difficult, but I expect nothing less than the highest levels of professionalism and integrity from our officers in the performance of their duties. I will continue to hold officers accountable to these standards and take action where necessary to ensure that those standards are met.”
An arrest is only one stage in a criminal matter, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.
