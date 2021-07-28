Ouachita Parish sheriff’s deputies were notified by Caldwell Parish Sheriff’s Office that the Zachary Naranjo was operating a vehicle northbound on U.S. Hwy 165 South headed into Ouachita Parish, under observation of Caldwell deputies who were following him.
He was determined to be wanted on felony warrants by the Pineville Police Department.
Deputies located the vehicle in Ouachita and conducted a traffic stop.
The suspect also had a child in his vehicle and at first refused to comply with deputies and exit the vehicle.
However, after communicating with the suspect, he voluntarily exited the vehicle and was arrested on the scene.
No one was injured.
It was determined the suspect was not armed with any type of weapon.
He was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
