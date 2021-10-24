OPSO arrests Rayville man for exposing himself to other drivers Staff report | news@ouachitacitizen.com Oct 24, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputy arrested a Rayville man on suspicion of obscenity on Monday after authorities received a complaint about a man inappropriately exposing his rear to other drivers.The complainant said he saw Caleb Matthew Dillard, 27, of 6161 Federal Hwy 80, Rayville, in the driver's seat of his vehicle, with his pants pulled down and his rear exposed.The complainant described the scene in detail. “Complainant stated it was as if arrestee 'wanted to be seen,'” stated the Oct. 18 arrest report.During questioning, Dillard denied all allegations.He was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center. 