Ouachita Parish sheriff’s deputies arrested a Rayville man on suspicion of aggravated assault upon a dating partner last week after authorities received a domestic complaint from a house on North 7th Street.
A female victim told deputies she had been dating Adrion Turner, 21, of 307 Dacron St., Rayville, for two years. When he came to her home, she confronted him about cheating, she said.
“He became angry and an altercation ensued that became physical,” stated the Aug. 2 arrest report. “Arrestee grabbed her by the throat several times and told her to shut up.”
The victim said she offered to take Turner home but he took her keys away and tried to block her from leaving. Later, they left in a vehicle together.
“Arrestee told her, ‘I got something for you’ and pulled a handgun from his backpack,” stated the arrest report. “He cocked the gun and pointed it at her. She said he removed the magazine and cocked the gun a second time.”
Turner exited her vehicle and left on foot, she said.
Deputies made contact with Turner and found a handgun in another vehicle carrying Turner.
During questioning, Turner claimed ownership of the gun but denied the victim’s allegations.
The victim had a swollen finger she claimed resulted from Turner yanking away her phone and keys.
Turner was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on the above charge as well as on one count of battery of a dating partner and false imprisonment.
