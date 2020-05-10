Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a Monroe man last week on suspicion of contributing to delinquency of a juvenile after learning the suspect had a runaway juvenile in his vehicle.
Barbaro Felix Pedroso Jr., 28, of 1702 Shannon St., Monroe, also was charged with two counts of failure to register as a sex offender. At the time of his arrest, he was working at the Sonic Drive-In restaurant on Cypress Street in West Monroe, according to the April 29 arrst report.
The 16-year-old juvenile inside Pedroso's car was a runaway from Ouachita Parish and had been at large for about one year, the arrest report stated.
During questioning, Pedroso told deputies he learned the day before that the juvenile was a runaway and a 16-year-old. A witness told deputies that Pedroso was bragging to his fellow employees about having a juvenile girl in his car.
Pedroso was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
