Ouachita Parish sheriff’s deputies arrested a Monroe man on suspicion of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon last week after beginning an investigation of a shooting that left one person dead.
The shooting occurred around in the 100 block of Jennifer Lane in Monroe on Oct. 20 around 11:30 p.m.
The deceased was identified as Kyle Harris, 26. Harris was founded to be wounded around 1 a.m. when deputies arrived. Harris was transported to a local hospital for treatment and later died.
On Oct. 21, deputies arrested Taras Undra Williams, 28, of Monroe, for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
The Sheriff’s Office did not disclose any additional suspects or indicate who fired the weapon killing Harris but said the investigation was ongoing.
