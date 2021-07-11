Ouachita Parish sheriff’s deputies arrested a South Carolina man last week for possession of five different kinds of steroids in his vehicle.
Deputies pulled over Mason Stanley, 23, of 1903 S. Ocean Blvd., North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, because he did not signal before turning at a stop sign.
Stanley told deputies he was looking for a gas station, though deputies reported the suspect seemed overly nervous, according to the June 29 arrest report.
During a search of Stanley's vehicle, deputies found five glass vials of suspected Drostanolone, three vials of suspected Trenbolone, five vials of suspected Testosterone, four vials of suspected Nandrolone and three vials of suspected Methenolone.
During questioning, Stanley admitted the steroids were his and were for personal use.
Stanley was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on five counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance.
