Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a Sulphur man on suspicion of cruelty to the informed and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle last week after authorities learned of an attack at the victim's home.
According to an account provided by the victim and a witness, Jeremy Nicholas Landry, 31, of 728 Burton St., Sulphur, grabbed his 84-year-old grandmother by her throat and pushed her head into a car window.
“Then the victim stated while outside the vehicle the arrestee stated, 'I am going to take your f***ing car,' all while the victim and witness were advising him not to,” stated the Aug. 25 arrest report.
Deputies made contact with Landry, driving the victim's automobile, about three miles away.
The witness' account confirmed the one provided by the victim. The victim claimed Landry had been abusing her for an extended amount of time. The victim's neck was red and her head had a bump.
During questioning, Landry denied touching the victim.
Landry was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
