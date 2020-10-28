The homicide investigation into the death of Jarret Ranel on Aug. 29 in the 200 block of Lilac Street in West Monroe has led to the arrest of the suspect.
Renal was shot while traveling in a vehicle on Lilac Street.
Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Investigators have arrested Orie Fuller on the charge of one count of second-degree murder. Fuller was booked into Ouachita Correctional Center on the charge.
