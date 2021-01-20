Ouachita Parish sheriff’s deputies responded to a reported shooting in the 200 block of Horne Lane in West Monroe earlier this week.
The investigation determined two victims had been shot the evening of Jan. 18.
Jimmy Winfield, age 20, later died at a local hospital. The second victim is currently undergoing medical treatment and is not being identified at this time.
The investigation resulted in the arrest of one suspect: Ashton Waffer, age 21.
Waffer has been arrested on the warrant and booked into Ouachita Correctional Center on one count of second-degree murder and one count of attempted second-degree murder.
The investigation is ongoing.
