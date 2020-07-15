Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a Tallulah man on Saturday on suspicion of false imprisonment last week after authorities learned the suspect had refused to let 13 patients leave a room at a local hospital.
Paxton Branch, 25, of 210 Virginia St., Tallulah, reportedly sat in front of a door to keep the patients from leaving, according to the July 11 arrest report.
“Arrestee continued to hold the 13 patients in the room, ignoring the nurse's orders and the patients' pleas to get out,” stated the arrest report. “Arrestee eventually got up and exited the room, at which time he shoved a male and female nurse, causing them to almost fall to the ground.”
Branch balled his fist and swung at the male nurse, who stepped back to avoid being hit, according to the arrest report.
“Arrestee then kicked the bottom window out of a door and entered the nurse's station, causing the nurses to flee for their safety,” stated the arrest report. Nurses secured the patients in another room for their safety.
Branch took a hospital employee's radio and called the Sheriff's Office and requested assistance from deputies.
Deputies took custody of Branch, who denied the allegations.
He was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on the above charge as well as on simple assault, battery of emergency room personnel, and simple criminal damage to property.
