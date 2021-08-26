Ouachita Parish sheriff’s deputies arrested three individuals on suspicion of simple burglary and two felony counts of animal cruelty last week after authorities received a complaint from a resident on Saint John Street in Monroe.
The complainant told deputies she returned home on Aug. 9 to find her personal belongings, including shoes, clothes and toiletries, scattered on her front porch and in her front yard.
The complainant said she entered her home and smelled burnt hair. At first, she believed her two cats were missing but she later found them to have been severely harmed. She took the cats to a local veterinarian’s clinic where the cats were treated for severe burns.
Deputies identified three suspects: Cattie A. Bonvillian, 36, of 252 Newell Johnson Road, West Monroe; David Dewayne Doan, 34, of 913 Clayton St., West Monroe; and Lindi Brister Woods, 41, of 3730 Arkansas Road, West Monroe.
During questioning on Aug. 19, Bonvillian told deputies admitted she entered the house and gathered the victim’s belongings and placed them outside.
Concerning the cats, Bonvillian denied any knowledge of what may have happened and denied injuring the cats in any way.
During questioning on Aug. 20, Doan confirmed Bonvillian’s account about gathering the victim’s belongings.
“D. Doan advised he was not around when Cattie Bonvillian tried to light the cats on fire,” stated the Aug. 20 arrest report. “D. Doan advised he exited the residence and sat in the vehicle and is not sure how the cats received their injuries but has learned Cattie Bonvillian used a can of hair spray.”
During questioning the same day, Woods said she watched Bonvillian use a cigarette lighter to set fire to a cat’s tail. The fire went out quickly, Woods told deputies.
“L. Woods advised after seeing this, she exited the residence and sat in her vehicle and is not sure how the cats received their injuries but has learned Cattie Bonvillian used a can of hair spray,” stated the arrest report.
The three suspects were booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
