Ouachita Parish sheriff’s deputies arrested a Monroe man earlier this month for illegal possession of a firearm after authorities stopped the suspect for a traffic violation and found a handgun in his vehicle.
Deputies pulled over Damarvin Thomas, 20, of 1101 Richwood Road, Monroe, on South 24th Street in Monroe after observing his vehicle cross both the center line and the fog line on the road, according to the July 5 arrest report.
“(The deputy) asked if there were any weapons or illegal items on his person or inside the vehicle,” stated the arrest report. “To which he (Thomas) replied, ‘There’s a gun in the glove compartment.’”
Deputies searched Thomas’ vehicle with permission and found a Taurus 9 mm handgun in the glove compartment.
Officers also found there were warrants out for Thomas’ arrest for aggravated assault with a firearm and illegal use of weapons or dangerous instruments. Thomas was also found to be on probation for domestic abuse battery and illegal use of weapons, meaning he was prohibited from from using firearms.
During questioning, Thomas told deputies he did not know the gun was in the vehicle until he checked when he got pulled over.
Thomas was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on the above charge as well as improper lane use, violation of a protective order and failure to appear in court.
