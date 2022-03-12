Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a West Monroe man on several charges last week after authorities received a suspicious activity complaint on Wallace Dean Road.
A homeowner told deputies that a white sedan was parked at his home, but that he was away from home and no one was supposed to be there.
Deputies made contact with Joshua Edwin Bowman, 39, of 116 Napoleon Road, West Monroe, who was standing in the resident's carport.
When deputies announced themselves, they saw Bowman quickly leave.
Bowman claimed his father owned the home and was simply waiting for his father to return.
Deputies learned Bowman was wanted for simple burglary and had been banned from the location because of a previous burglary complaint.
When deputies walked to the area where Bowman had been standing, they observed a handgun lying there. The handgun was reported stolen.
Inside the car that Bowman appeared to have been driving, deputies found three grams of methamphetamine as well as a .22 caliber rifle.
Deputies later apprehended Bowman, who did not wish to answer any questions.
He was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on suspicion of criminal trespass, simple burglary, possession of meth, illegal carrying of weapons in the presence of drugs, possession of a gun by a convicted felon, and illegal possession of a stolen firearm.
