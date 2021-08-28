Ouachita Parish sheriff’s deputies arrested a West Monroe man on suspicion of obscenity last week after authorities received a complaint about a man inappropriately touching himself near someone’s residence.
The victims, a mother and her nine-year-old son, were at the front of their home when they said they saw the suspect about six feet away inappropriately touching himself.
The suspect was identified as Jeffery T. Rawls, 54, of 303 Iris St., West Monroe.
“The arrestee’s actions were in full view of the victims, which upset (the mother) and she began yelling at the arrestee,” stated the Aug. 19 arrest report.
Another person heard the commotion and witnessed the alleged offense, too.
During questioning, Rawls denied engaging in any obscene act. He admitted he had smoked methamphetamine about one hour before deputies arrived.
He was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
