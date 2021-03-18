Ouachita Parish sheriff’s deputies arrested a West Monroe man accused of domestic abuse battery and child endangerment last week after authorities received a battery complaint from a house on Luebenia Road.
The victim told deputies Matthew Lenard, 38, of 1936 Old Natchitoches Road, West Monroe was her roommate and ex-boyfriend.
The victim said Lenard started banging on her bedroom door. When she cracked the door open, he forcefully attempted to get in, according to the March 13 arrest report.
The victim pressed her left arm and foot against the door to keep Lenard from entering but he was able to push through, according to the arrest report. She claimed the door cut her toes.
The victim’s nine-year-old and 16-year-old were in the house at the time of the incident.
During questioning, Lenard admitted he pushed the door to gain entry to the victim's bedroom.
He was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
