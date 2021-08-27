Ouachita Parish sheriff’s deputies arrested a West Monroe man on suspicion of illegal use of weapons last week after authorities received a complaint from a resident on Cheeks Road about a shot at their property.
The complainant told deputies he asked his neighbor, Larry B. Barron, 60, of 542 Cheeks Road, West Monroe, to turn down his music.
“The neighbor stated Larry then retrieved a rifle and fired one shot toward his residence, striking a tree approximately three inches away from the security camera,” stated the Aug. 18 arrest report.
Deputies were able to view the incident on the security camera’s footage.
During questioning, Barron said he was drunk and did not want to make a statement.
Barron was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
