Ouachita Parish sheriff’s deputies arrested a West Monroe man last week for stealing mail from people’s mailboxes.
Deputies were dispatched to Lashay Drive after someone reported a white man in a black Toyota car stealing mail.
Deputies found William Mitchell Brown, 36, of 617 Washington St., West Monroe, in his car on Walters Road and pulled him over.
Deputies confirmed his identity and found that there was an active warrant out for Brown for failing to appear in court.
After arresting Brown, deputies searched his car and found an opened envelope containing a check from a resident on Wanda Drive. The victim said she had placed the check in the mailbox that morning and did not know Brown.
After deputies arrived with Brown at Ouachita Correctional Center, they found a Xanax pill on the backseat floor. Brown said it did not belong to him.
Brown was booked at OCC on suspicion of possession of Xanax with intent, theft and failure to appear.
