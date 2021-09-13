Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a West Monroe man on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle on Monday after authorities learned of a stolen vehicle during an arson investigation.
Deputies appeared to have found remains of a vehicle in a fire and identified the license plate as belonging to a local business. The vehicle's owner told deputies the vehicle was parked at a truck stop in Calhoun less than a week ago and should not have been moved from there.
Using video surveillance footage, deputies later made contact with Chance Vincent Pybas, 29, of 302 Susan Drive, West Monroe, who they found hiding in the bath tub. Pybas matched the figure seen on the video footage, according to the Sept. 6 arrest report.
During questioning, Pybas said he stole the vehicle so he could go “joy riding” until he decided to destroy the vehicle by setting it on fire.
Pybas was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
