Ouachita Parish sheriff’s deputies arrested a West Monroe man earlier this month for entering the house of a woman with a protective order against him.
Deputies were dispatched to the victim’s house in response to a disturbance involving Jason Lenard, 42, of 1122 Fern St., West Monroe.
En route to the house, deputies learned that Lenard had active warrants for four counts of protective order violations and one count of domestic abuse aggravated assault.
When deputies arrived, the victim’s father had Lenard pinned on the floor. Deputies handcuffed Lenard.
The victim told officers Lenard came to her house at midnight and took away her phone so she could not call for help.
Four hours later, Lenard told the victim to go get food from his truck, according to the June 19 arrest report. The victim said she asked for her phone since she was going outside in the dark and he gave it to her. The victim said she took advantage of the opportunity to text her father and ask for help.
During questioning, Lenard denied taking the victim’s telephone.
“(The deputy) asked arrestee why it took (the victim) over four hours to ask for help and he said he did not know why,” stated the arrest report.
Lenard complained of injuries he believed were sustained when the victim’s father pinned him.
Officers confirmed Lenard had violated the protective order against the victim on four occasions.
told police he possibly had injuries from the victim’s father and they took him to Glenwood Regional Medical Center.
Lenard was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center for violation of a protective order and interfering with emergency communications.
