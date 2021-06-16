Ouachita Parish sheriff’s deputies arrested a West Monroe woman last week after finding about one gram of crack cocaine in her vehicle.
Deputies pulled over Jessica White, 41, of 125 Splane Drive, West Monroe, after her vehicle drifted into grass on the side of the highway.
Deputies found White to be “overly nervous and very fidgety,” according to the June 8 arrest report.
When asked whether she had any illegal items in her vehicle, White told deputies she had hidden drugs in her purse.
During a search of White’s vehicle, deputies found about one gram of crack cocaine.
During questioning, White said the drug belonged to her and it was intended for her personal use.
White was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center for improper lane use and possession of a controlled dangerous substance.
