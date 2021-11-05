Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a West Monroe woman on suspicion of prostitution and other charges last week during an undercover operation targeting prostitution in Ouachita Parish.
The Ouachita Parish sheriff's street crimes apprehension team, or SCAT, conducted the operation.
Undercover deputies made contact with the suspect, Amanda Marie Esparza, 35, of 106 Parkwest, West Monroe, through a web page advertisement soliciting money in exchange for sex.
The undercover deputy reported making a verbal agreement with Esparza to exchange money for sex.
“As the undercover deputy entered the residence, arrestee was observed lighting a suspected marijuana cigar and she stated, 'I am sorry, I was just smoking a little weed,'” stated the Oct. 28 arrest report.
During questioning, Esparza confirmed she agreed to receive money in exchange for sexual favors. She claimed she did not have any other drugs in the room.
After a search of the room, deputies found 4.5 grams of methamphetamine.
Esparza said the meth belonged to her and it was for her personal use.
Esparza also was wanted on warrants through the Washington County Sheriff's Office in Fayetteville, Arkansas.
She was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on prostitution, two counts of possession of meth, possession of marijuana, and fugitive from justice.
