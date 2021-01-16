Ouachita Parish sheriff’s deputies arrested a Pineville woman for assaulting deputies with a door last week.
Rebecca B. Lyons, 66, of 3007 Old Marksville Hwy., Pineville, was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center for battery of a police officer.
Deputies made contact with Lyons while assisting with a court ordered child custody agreement.
According to the Jan. 7 arrest report, Lyons thrust her body against the front door as deputies were entering, with permission from the homeowner, causing the door to slam against a deputy’s body.
Officers pushed the door away, at which time, Lyons thrust her body into a deputy in an attempt to push him out of the doorway.
During questioning, Lyons admitted she has no blood relation to the child and was only at the house as a family friend.
