Ouachita Parish sheriff’s deputies arrested a West Monroe woman on suspicion of possession of a marijuana last week after authorities stopped the suspect’s vehicle for nearly striking a concrete guard rail on Interstate 20.
Hailey Anne Kerry, 18, of 608 Tulip St., West Monroe, had a bag of one gram of marijuana lying in plain view, in her lap, in her vehicle.
Kerry also said she had some ecstasy in her purse.
The drug was retrieved.
During questioning, Kerry said the drugs belonged to her.
She was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center for possession of a controlled dangerous substance and improper lane use.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.