Ouachita Parish sheriff’s deputies arrested a West Monroe man last week on suspicion of methamphetamine possession with intent to distribute after authorities claimed the suspect refused to stop his bicycle for police and dropped the suspected drug on the ground.
Officers tried to pull over Charles Lowery, 53, of 1134 Evergreen St., West Monroe, because he was riding his bicycle on the wrong side of the street, according to the July 6 arrest report.
Officers said they turned on their emergency lights to stop Lowery, but he turned to look at the vehicle and kept going. Deputies turned on the siren and overhead lights.
“(Lowery) again acknowledged my marked patrol unit and refused to stop while stating ‘Why you trying to stop me,’” stated the arrest report.
Lowery drove off the road and dropped a cigarette pack onto the ground before crashing the bicycle, according to the arrest report. The cigarette pack contained four bags of suspected methamphetamine.
During questioning, Lowery said the methamphetamine did not belong to him and he was in the process of taking it to someone else.
Lowery was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on the above charge as well as for resisting an officer and not following traffic laws.
