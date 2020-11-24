Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a Downsville man for misdemeanor theft and other charges last week after authorities received a complaint about someone stealing packages from an area house.
Justin Shelby Conville, 23, of 265 Aleeah Lake Loop Road, Downsville, was arrested for misdemeanor theft and possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.
Deputies responded to a theft complaint claiming Conville was observed on a ring doorbell video system stealing packages from the complainant's home.
According to the arrest report, deputies observed Conville walking in the area wearing the same clothes observed in the video surveillance footage.
During questioning, Conville admitted he stole the packages and hid them behind a nearby business. The packages were recovered and returned to the owner.
According to the arrest report, Conville also admitted he possessed meth and said that it was hidden around his groin.
Officers said they retrieved some 14.6 grams of suspected meth and some 2.3 grams of suspected marijuana from Conville's person.
Conville was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
