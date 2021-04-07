Monroe police came in contact with a person acting erratically at the intersection of Standifer and Alabama around 1 p.m. on April 3, who later died while in officers’ custody.
Shortly after making contact with the unidentified individual, he was taken into custody without incident.
During the course of transport, the individual became combative, and the individual had a medical emergency, according to Monroe police. Life-saving efforts were made and the person died. The cause of death is unknown.
Because the individual died, the police department immediately requested the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office investigate the death.
Mayor Friday Ellis’ office and Monroe Police Chief Vic Zordan’s office declined to comment on the matter while an investigation was pending, though they signaled their intentions to cooperate with the investigation.
