Ouachita Parish sheriff’s investigators are investigating a fatal shooting in the 100 block of Blackwood Drive in Monroe.
The shooting occurred around 10:41 p.m. on Dec. 7.
The victim, Edgar Lewis, was located at the scene and transported to a local hospital for treatment where he later died.
The investigation into the shooting is continues, and no arrests have been made at this time.
Autopsy results are pending.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.