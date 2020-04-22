Ouachita Parish sheriff's detectives are investigating a homicide that occurred in the 500 block of Richard Linder Road in Calhoun on Sunday.
Deputies responded to a reported shooting in Calhoun around 6:30 p.m. on April 19. They found the female victim deceased at the scene. An investigation is underway into the circumstances of the shooting and autopsy results are pending.
The identity of the victim is not being released at this time.
