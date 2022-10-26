Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred last week.
Most Popular
Articles
- Crowd melee involving coaches breaks out during Carroll's win over Franklin Parish
- West Monroe produces statement win over Ouachita
- OCS ties school records with Cedar Creek win
- EDITORIAL: Recommendations for amendments
- Neville shows dominance in district play again
- Citizens protest West Monroe bar’s liquor license
- MARTIN: Richwood vs. Carroll headlines massive Week 9
- Late touchdown prevents Richwood upset over Union
- Defending champs collide when Sterlington hosts Amite in Week 9
- Cobb said charges pending for Carroll coaches
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
READ MORE
- By Jake Martin | sports@ouachitacitizen.com
Carroll head coach Brandon Landers and eight assistant coaches will be sidelined for the rem… Read moreCarroll's Landers, assistants suspended for remaining 2022 season
- By Georgiann Potts Special to The Citizen
October in Louisiana is always a beautiful month with its crystal-clear blue skies and that … Read moreMGC begins 2022-2023 with annual Silver Tea
Avian Influenza has been detected at the Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo in Monroe. Out o… Read moreBird flu found at Monroe zoo
A Ouachita Parish jury found Lester Ramsey Jr., 23, of 907 Austin Ave., West Monroe, guilty … Read moreWest Monroe man found guilty for 2020 murder
One location in Ouachita Parish tested positive for West Nile virus, according to the Ouachi… Read moreWest Nile detected at one Ouachita location
Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred last week. Read moreOPSO investigates shooting death in Monroe
- By Loryn Kykendall loryn@ouachitacitizen.com
The West Monroe Board of Aldermen voted last week to accept a $98,100 grant for electric veh… Read moreWest Monroe receives $98,000 for EV stations
In today’s paper, starting on Page 10B, you’ll find a list of Ouachita and Morehouse Parish … Read moreList of locals owed money in paper today
- Staff report | news@ouachitacitizen.com
West Monroe police arrested a West Monroe man last week after he allegedly left Texas Roadho… Read moreWest Monroe man accused of leaving Texas Roadhouse without paying
- By Loryn Kykendall loryn@ouachitacitizen.com
John Sutherlin, the chief innovation and research officer for the University of Louisiana-Mo… Read moreSutherlin talks landfill corruption in ‘Garbage Gumbo’
The Merry Little Depot street festival is planned to be held in Delhi from 9 p.m. to 4 p.m. … Read moreDelhi to host Merry Little Depot festival
Monroe Mayor Friday Ellis, Gov. John Bel Edwards, members of the northeast Louisiana delegat… Read moreState delegation to attend ‘Coffee at the Cooley’
The Union Museum of History and Art plans to host the “Eve of the Beast” exhibit from Nov. 3… Read more‘Eye of the Beast’ exhibit opens at Union museum
Morehouse General Hospital has donated $1,000 to Keep Morehouse Beautiful for its Christmas … Read moreMorehouse General Hospital donates $1,000
“64 Parishes,” a magazine focused on Louisiana’s history and culture, plans to host a public… Read moreMagazine hosts publication party
- By Loryn Kykendall loryn@ouachitacitizen.com
Sterlington Police Chief Barry Bonner claims the town’s mayor, Caesar Velasquez, illegally t… Read moreSterlington chief claims officers fired illegally
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.