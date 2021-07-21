Ouachita Parish sheriff’s deputies are investigating a shooting that occurred last week in the 300 block of Woodale Drive in Monroe that left one woman wounded.
After arriving on scene around 4 p.m. on July 16, deputies found a female victim with a gunshot wound.
The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment. An investigation is currently underway into the shooting.
No arrests have been made and no additional details are available.
The victim’s identity is not being released at this time as it is an open investigation.
