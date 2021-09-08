Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Investigators are currently investigating a shooting in which one person is deceased and three others wounded.
Deputies responded to a reported shooting in the 1600 block of Winnsboro Road at 2:45 a.m. on Sept. 4.
The preliminary investigation indicates four victims were shot. All four were taken to the hospital, where one victim later died.
The other three are currently being treated.
An investigation into the circumstances of the shooting is underway, an arrest has not been made.
The identities of the victims are not being released at this time.
