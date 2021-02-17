Ouachita Parish sheriff’s deputies responded to a reported shooting in the 200 block of Ridgedale Drive in West Monroe at approximately 3 a.m. on Feb. 15.
The victim was found at the scene with a gunshot wound and taken to the hospital for treatment, where she later died. Further investigation led to the arrest of Najawhaun Arike Jones on the charge of negligent homicide in connection with the shooting.
Jones was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
The identity of the victim is not being released at this time
