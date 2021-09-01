Ouachita Parish sheriff’s deputies arrested Michael Richard Holder on suspicion of second-degree murder after investigating a shooting on Monday in the 100 block of Patrick’s Cove in West Monroe.
Deputies responded to a shooting in the area at 4:06 p.m.
The victim, Bradley Smith of Calhoun, was found dead at the house.
Holder was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
