Ouachita Parish sheriff’s deputies arrested a Mississippi man last week for possession of cocaine and Adderall stopping the suspect for a traffic violation.
Deputies made contact with Rhahan Sarwar, 24, of 1305 S. Fifth Ave., Cleveland, Mississippi, who appeared overly nervous when asked to step out of his vehicle.
When asked whether he possessed any illegal items, Sarwar told deputies he had Adderall in the trunk and about one gram of cocaine in his wallet.
Deputies searched the vehicle with Sarwar’s permission. They found about one gram of suspected cocaine and 112 suspected Adderall tablets, according to the June 29 arrest report.
During questioning, Sarwar told deputies the Adderall belonged to him but the cocaine did not. He said he was taking the drug to a friend.
Sarwar was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center for possession of Adderall, possession of suspected cocaine and running a stop sign.
