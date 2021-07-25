Ouachita Parish sheriff’s deputies arrested a Monroe man last week after authorities received a call about a 70-year-old woman being battered and another victim being threatened with a knife by the same suspect.
Deputies were dispatched to the apartment of Harry Davis, 64, at 105 Lakeshore Drive, Monroe.
One of the victims, a 70-year-old woman, told officers during questioning that Davis was heavily intoxicated when he approached her and poked her on the buttocks with a closed folding knife. This caused her to stumble forward into a grill, she said.
She told deputies that Davis went into his apartment and returned a few moments later. He threatened a male victim with the same knife, according to the July 11 arrest report.
When deputies arrested Davis, he “acted like he had no idea what was going on and offered no testimony,” stated the arrest report.
Davis was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on charges of aggravated assault and simple battery.
