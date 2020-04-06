Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a Monroe man on suspicion of unauthorized entry of a home and five counts of aggravated assault with a gun earlier this month after authorities learned the suspect went to someone's home while carrying a gun.
Mark Watson Smith, 46, of 144 Garden Lane, Monroe, was taken into custody.
The victim told the Sheriff's Office that Smith came onto his property while carrying a handgun. The victim said he asked Smith not to enter his home but Smith did anyway.
Other victims present told deputies they feared for their safety and the safety of their wives and children who were inside the house.
“The arrestee went inside and walked throughout the house while carrying the pistol,” stated the March 19 arrest report.
Deputies found the handgun in a kitchen cabinet. Three adults present at the house said Smith appeared under the influence of drugs. The homeowner said he knew Smith from high school but did not know why Smith came to his house.
During questioning, Smith confirmed he had used drugs during the past 24 hours.
He was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
