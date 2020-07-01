Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a Monroe man on suspicion of domestic abuse battery and cruelty to the infirmed on Sunday after authorities received a domestic disturbance complaint.
The victim, who uses a wheelchair, told deputies that his son, Jacob Payton Parker, 27, of 209 Graceful Lane, Monroe, was acting strangely and lying on the floor, face down. The victim said Parker stood up and battered him in the face several times with a closed fist. The victim said he could not defend himself.
Deputies observed the victim to have a bloody nose.
During questioning, Parker told deputies, “F**k the police, just take me to jail, boy.”
Parker was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on the above charges.
