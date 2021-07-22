Ouachita Parish sheriff’s deputies arrested a Monroe man last week on suspicion of domestic abuse battery after authorities received a call from his girlfriend that he had physically abused her and was causing a disturbance.
Deputies were dispatched to 107 Curve Drive, Monroe, where they found the suspect, Jason Copes, 42, of 200 Glenmar Ave., Monroe, in the driveway. They placed him in wrist restraints while they investigated the situation.
Deputies found four victims in the house, three of whom were juveniles. During questioning, the victims told deputies that Copes had come into the house “irate about a missing cell phone and began throwing items around the residence,” according to the July 12 arrest report.
The three juvenile victims told deputies that Copes picked up an ice pick at one point and told them he would kill anyone who tried to leave before he found his phone.
Copes’ girlfriend told deputies that Copes forcibly pushed her to the ground, an account which the three other victims confirmed.
During questioning, Copes told deputies his girlfriend jumped on him and hit him with a piece of door framing. He denied touching any of the victims.
Deputies said Copes later changed his testimony and claimed the juveniles jumped on him.
Copes was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on the above charge as well as on three counts of false imprisonment while armed with a dangerous weapon.
