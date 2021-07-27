Ouachita Parish sheriff’s deputies arrested a Monroe man earlier this month for aggravated assault after authorities received a report about a domestic disturbance.
Deputies were dispatched in reference to a domestic disturbance that happened at the home of Dewayne Jackson, 52, of 402 Monarch Drive, Monroe.
The victim told deputies she lives with Jackson and was in a relationship with him during the past two years.
The victim said she was in the passenger seat of her vehicle when Jackson demanded she give him the keys. When she would not give them to him, she claimed Jackson retrieved an ax from a storage closet.
The driver’s side window was rolled down and Jackson used the blade of the axe to tap on the inside of the driver’s side door, according to the July 15 arrest report.
“Arrestee (Jackson) threatened to damage the vehicle, or her, if she did not give him the keys,” stated the arrest report.
The victim told deputies she gave Jackson the keys and he left for 10 minutes.
Deputies found Jackson at his house. He was sitting in a lawn chair, “within arms reach of the ax,” according to the arrest report.
During questioning, Jackson said he never threatened the victim with the ax.
“Arrestee (Jackson) refused to enter the back of the unit and required deputies to lift arrestee into the back of unit,” stated the arrest report.
Jackson was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center for domestic abuse aggravated assault, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and resisting an officer.
