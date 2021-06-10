Ouachita Parish sheriff’s deputies arrested a Monroe man last week for violating a protective order and throwing bricks through someone’s window and at deputies.
Deputies were dispatched to a house on Mary Beth Court in response to a disturbance involving Desmond Leoliver Copeland Sr., 33, of 1918 Short Morton St., Monroe.
The victim, who called authorities, had a protective order against Copeland. When deputies arrived, Copeland was sitting on the front porch of the victim’s house with bricks in his hands, according to the June 5 arrest report.
The deputies told him to drop the bricks but he started throwing the bricks at them, deputies reported. The deputies tased Copeland and handcuffed him.
The victim told deputies that Copeland had thrown bricks through her bedroom window and at her vehicle. The back window of the victim's window was shattered.
Copeland was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center for violation of a protective order, two counts of simple criminal damage to property and six counts of aggravated assault upon a police officer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.