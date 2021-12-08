As the rate of vehicle burglaries have increased in Ouachita Parish in recent weeks, law enforcement officials ask the public to lock up their firearms and keep their vehicles locked as well.
Local law enforcement officials say the burglary of firearms pose a threat to the public as well as to the safety of officers.
“Those guns are now potentially in the hands of criminals and that makes everyone less safe. Some of these criminals will graduate from breaking into cars to committing armed robbery or worse,” said Ouachita Parish Sheriff Jay Russell.
In almost all of the reported burglaries, the cars have been unlocked making it easy to burglarize. The most frequently taken items are guns.
“It’s your duty to be a responsible gun owner. Just as you would properly store your gun in your home to keep your children safe, you must also take the necessary steps to secure your weapon in your vehicle,” said Monroe Police Chief Vic Zordan.
Citizens continue to become victims by leaving valuables in plain sight in unlocked vehicles. In most cases, the items have been stolen from vehicles parked at homes, unlocked and unattended during the night with valuable items left in them. In other cases, shoppers purchase a TV, computer, or other high-dollar electronic device at a retail store and then go directly to another retail business or restaurant without unloading their expensive merchandise. When they return to their car, an observant criminal has taken their valuables. We would like to ask citizens to follow these simple crime prevention steps to avoid being a victim of this crime.
As easy as this crime is to commit, it is even easier to help prevent just by locking vehicles, not leaving valuable items like guns or laptops in plain sight, locking items in the trunk or taking them home, and removing such valuables from the vehicle at the day.
Some perpetrators watch for people to leave their items inside vehicles while visiting a restaurant or gym.
