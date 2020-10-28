Ouachita Parish sheriff’s investigators are currently investigating a shooting reported on Oct. 21 around 1 a.m. in the 100 block of Jennifer Lane in Monroe.
Deputies found one person wounded at the scene. The person was transported to a local hospital for treatment and later died.
The investigation is continuing, the victim’s identity is not being released at this time. Sheriff’s public information officer Glenn Springfield declined to disclose any further details on Monday.
