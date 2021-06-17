Ouachita Parish sheriff’s deputies arrested a Monroe man on suspicion of possession of crack cocaine last week after stopping the suspect for riding a bicycle at night with no reflectors.
Keron Browhow, 53, of 610 Harris St., Monroe, appeared nervous to deputies but denied having any weapons or illegal items on his person.
During a search, deputies found a rock of crack cocaine inside the suspect’s rolled up pants leg.
During questioning, Browhow claimed ownership of the drug and said it was for his personal use.
He was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
