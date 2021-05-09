Ouachita Parish sheriff’s deputies arrested an El Paso, Texas man for possession of crack cocaine last week after authorities stopped the suspect's vehicle for a traffic violation.
A deputy tried to stop a vehicle on Camp Road when the driver failed to use a turn signal. The driver began accelerating before finally coming to a stop on Cheeks Road, according to the April 27 arrest report.
The driver and passenger were asked to exit the vehicle.
The deputy noticed the passenger, Brian Coffman, 38, of 10016 Fort Worth St., El Paso had a clear plastic bag in his mouth as he spoke. When asked to “release the plastic bag from his mouth,” Coffman spat the bag on the ground, according to the arrest report.
The bag contained about three grams of crack cocaine.
During questioning, Coffman told the deputy the crack cocaine belonged to him and not the driver. Coffman claimed the crack cocaine was for his personal use.
He was arrested and booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
