Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested two homeless men on suspicion of aggravated burglary last week after they observed one of the suspects in the act of burglarizing a house on Smith Street.
Deputies saw Dalyce Michael Bell, 21, through an open window with a black handgun on his hip and detained him through the window.
Two victims told officers Bell and another man, Joshua R. White Jr., 18, forced their way into the house, produced handguns and forced them to sit on a couch. The two suspects placed valuable items from the house into backpacks, the victims said.
The victims said they had been held in their home for more than two hours, until deputies arrived.
“Victims stated they feared for (their lives) and believed the arrestee would kill them if they did not cooperate,” stated the May 25 arrest report.
Bell was found to have a black air soft gun on his hip.
Deputies found White hiding in a room at the back of the house. White was found to have a BB gun tucked in his pants. White had a digital scale as well as a bag of two grams of methamphetamine on his person, according to the arrest report.
During questioning, White said he stole the drugs and the drug paraphernalia from the victims.
Bell and White were booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on aggravated burglary and two counts of false imprisonment. White also was charged with possession of meth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.